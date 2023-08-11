Become your best Barbie self at Happy Day Farm in Manalapan, NJ! If you’re hopping on the Barbie trend in 2023, this is the perfect spot to check out.

Since the news that the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling was hitting theaters this year, everyone has been all about everything Barbie.

There have been Barbie cafes, Barbie secret menu drinks at Starbucks, and even Barbie themed menus at restaurants. It’s taken the world by storm and now you can visit this one of a kind Barbie corn maze that will be open to everyone this fall.

Happy Day Farm isn’t joking around, either. This corn maze is massive. Happy Day Farm is known as New Jersey’s most ‘Instagramable’ farm and they’re proving that to be true It’s a 10-acre corn maze that’s completely themed like Barbie.

There’s pictures of some bright pink couches, a “Barbie Way” road sign, a Barbie house made of bright pink flowers, life-sizes Barbie boxes to take pictures in and even a Barbie pink tractor.

The greatest part is you can choose your own path. There’s a 15-25 minute path as well as a longer path to check out which will take about 45 minutes according to timeout.com.

It’s giving the best Barbie energy and will be open for everyone starting on September 10th.

The best part about living in New Jersey is that once the fall comes, there are places like Happy Day Farm to check out to experience super unique mazes and activities just like this one.

