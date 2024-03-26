Terrifying Footage Shows Moment of Massive Bridge Collapse in Baltimore

A massive rescue and recovery effort is underway in the Baltimore, Maryland area following a terrifying bridge collapse overnight.

A cargo ship struck a pylon on the Francis Scott Key Bridge — which is part of the heavily traveled Interstate 695 —around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, officials say.

The accident nearly immediately caused a collapse of most of the heavily traveled structure.

Massive Search Underway for Baltimore Bridge Collapse Victims

Officials say they believe that there are at least 7 victims in the frigid waters. A massive response from local responders is underway in the area.

Two victims were rescued from the water — one of whom refused treatment. Another victim was transported to a local trauma center.

Officials stressed that the exact number of victims was "in flux" as they continue to investigate. In the footage of moments before the collapse, you can see vehicles crossing the bridge.

Baltimore's Fire Chief James Wallace said that authorities have detected vehicles submerged in the water. But it was not immediately clear how many had been discovered.

A construction crew was also working on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

"We know there were individuals on the bridge at the time of the collapse, working on the bridge, contractors for us," Maryland's State Transportation Secretary Paul Wiederfeld told reporters Tuesday morning.

There Was No Immediate News on the Cause of the Baltimore Bridge Collapse

As for the cause of the incident, that's under investigation, of course. But there is no evidence that it was intentional.

“There is absolutely no indication that there's any terrorism, that this was done on purpose,” Baltimore's Police Chief Richard Worley said at a news conference.

The Coast Guard has been in contact with the ship's crew, but they have not been rescued yet as crews are working to maintain safety in the area.

Meanwhile, the incident will have catastrophic effects on transportation in the busy area in the weeks ahead.

United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has offered the support of the federal government.

"I’ve spoken with Gov. Moore and Mayor Scott to offer USDOT’s support following the vessel strike and collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge," Buttigieg wrote on X.com (the platform formerly known as Twitter) early Tuesday morning.



