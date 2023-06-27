This is really cool. The United States Air Force will be doing flyovers in the New Jersey and Philadelphia area today to mark a special occasion, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

Look up to the sky early this afternoon as the United States Air Force commemorates 100 years of "aerial refueling excellence by air refuelers."

General Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander , says in the article, "Air refueling propels our Nation's air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential."

Today's flyovers are not only happening in our area, but across the country...and the the world.

There will be two formations flying the route, about 20 minutes apart.

Here's where you can catch a glimpse in our area today:

1:03pm - Asbury Park

1:10pm - Barnegat Light (Long Beach Island)

1:17pm - Atlantic City

1:25pm - Cape May

1:42pm - Philadelphia Airport

I can't wait to see them.

If you take any pictures, the 305th Air Mobility Wing ask that you tag them on social media and use the hashtag #CenturyofAR.

Congratulations on 100 years!

