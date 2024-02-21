A highly-toxic "little-known" chemical that's linked to infertility, delayed puberty, and altered fetal growth was detected in many people breakfast items. Former President Trump is being blamed

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) published a study on Thursday in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology regarding a little-known chemical that's found in some foods.

EWG Finds Little-Known Toxic Chemical In 4 Out Of 5 People Tested

A new EWG peer-reviewed study has found chlormequat, was found in 80 percent of people tested.

"The groundbreaking analysis of chlormequat in the bodies of people in the U.S. rings alarm bells, because the chemical is linked to reproductive and developmental problems in animal studies, suggesting the potential for similar harm to humans," the EWG stated.

Chlormequat is a little-known pesticide. The study tested for the presence of chlormequat in urine. The chemical was found in four out of every five people tested, officials say.

Little-Known Toxic Chemical Can Cause Infertility, Delayed Puberty, Altered Fetal Growth

Animal studies linked the little-known toxic chemical to reduced fertility, harm to the reproductive system and altered fetal growth, according to researchers.

"The fact that so many people are exposed raises concerns about its potential impact on public health," the EWG adds.

This was a first-in-the-U.S. study into the presence of chlormequat in humans.

Toxic Chemical Found In Cheerios, Quaker Oats, EWG

Exposure Is Likely On The Rise

People were tested for chlormequat from 2017 through 2023, with more results coming out positive in the past year.

"Our tests found higher levels and more frequent detections of chlormequat in the 2023 samples, compared to those from 2017 through 2022, which suggests consumer exposure to chlormequat could be on the rise," the EWG said.

