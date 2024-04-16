‘Picturesque’ Upstate New York Area Among Best In US For Family Fun

You don't have to leave the Empire State to find one of America's best "Family-Friendly Travel Destinations."

On the heels of record tourism numbers in New York State one Upstate New York town was just named one of the best family-friendly travel destinations.

Yelp just named the Top 10 Family-Friendly Travel Destinations

Top 5 Family-Friendly Travel Destinations For New York State Residents

Places in California, Texas, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia, North Carolina and Vermont made the list. Below are the five best travel destinations for a family.

5. Breckenridge, Colorado

4. Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

3. Charlottesville, Virginia

2. Napa, California

1. Fredericksburg, Texas

All of those locations are a long flight, or drive from New York State. But, the great news is, you don't have to travel far from the Hudson Valley to enjoy one of the "Top 10 Family-Friendly Travel Destinations."

Ithaca, New York In Finger Lakes Region Among Best Places For Family-Friendly Travel Destinations

Best Winery In New York State Found In Ithaca

Ithaca is home to the best winery in New York State.

Ithaca was also named one of the 25 Best Places To Live In The Northeast and one of the "most beautiful" places in New York.

One town in New York, not far from Ithaca was named the "most affordable" small town in America. Find out more below:

