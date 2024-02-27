New York State Residents Give Governor Terrible News

A new study from Empire State residents isn't providing Gov. Kathy Hochul with great news.

Siena College just released its latest Sienna College Poll.

Governor Kathy Hochul's Approval Rating Drops

Hochul's favorability rating and job approval rating both dropped by by net eight points from January, according to a Siena College poll of registered New York State voters.

“After recording her best favorability and job approval ratings in nearly a year last month, Hochul saw both fall by net eight points this month, with her favorability rating slipping back into negative territory, where it spent most of 2023,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

Voters think Hochul is honest, not corrupt, and hard-working. But many don't think she's an effective leader and is out of touch with average New Yorkers, according to the poll.

“Whether it was her budget proposals, her efforts on issues of importance to voters, or perhaps the recent attention-grabbing special election in Queens and Nassau, both Hochul’s favorability and job approval ratings fell the most with downstate suburban voters and Democrats," Greenberg added.

Cost Of Living, Crime, Migrants Are Great Concerns For New Yorkers

The poll found that cost of living, crime, and the migrant crisis are some of New Yorkers' greatest concerns.

Just under half of all voters, 49 percent, reported that cost of living was one of their top two concerns. Nearly 30 percent say it's their biggest issue.

Quality Of Life In New York Is Getting Worse

Another major issue impacting Gov. Hochul is the quality of life for New Yorkers. 56 percent of all New Yorkers believe the quality of life in New York is getting worse.

Just 14 percent think the quality of life in New York is getting better across the state. 25 percent think it's remaining the same.

