New York Man Brutally Kills Missing Hudson Valley Man

A Hudson Valley man confessed to killing a man from the region who was reported missing by his family.

A Rockland County man was sentenced for killing an Orange County man.

West Nyack Man Sentenced For Greenwood Lake Man's Death

RCDA RCDA loading...

On Wednesday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced that 65-year-old Joseph Janulewicz of West Nyack, New York was sentenced in Rockland County Court to 15 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Janulewicz pleaded guilty just before Thanksgiving 2023 to one count of manslaughter in the first-degree, in connection with the homicide of Brian Romney.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“The defendant in this case is responsible for brutally stabbing the victim multiple times and causing his death. I commend the dedication and exceptional investigation by the New York State Police with assistance from the Village of Greenwood Lake Police Department in this case. The defendant is now off the streets and will be serving a lengthy prison term for his actions," Walsh stated.

Rockland County Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter of Missing Orange County Man

Child Missing! ijoe84 loading...

On June 10, 2022, 56-year-old Brian Romney of Greenwood Lake in Orange County, was reported missing. A report was filed with the Village of Greenwood Lake Police Department when he did not arrive at his relative's home in West Nyack, as expected on the morning of June 8, 2022.

Romney's car was located on June 15, 2022, in West Nyack, New York.

His body was found the next day inside Janulewicz's Rockland County home located at 35 East Street in West Nyack.

Google Google loading...

"The investigation by the New York State Police resulted in the execution of a search warrant upon the residence of 35 East Street in West Nyack and the discovery of Brian Romney’s deceased body concealed in a tarp inside a storage room within the residence of Joseph Janulewicz," the Rockland County DA's office stated in a press release.

Romney suffered multiple stab wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

After pleading guilty, Janulewicz admitted that he intended to cause Brian Romney serious physical injury when he stabbed him multiple times in his body, including a fatal wound to his back.

Canva Canva loading...

A motive wasn't released.

10 Notorious Murders That Sent Shockwaves Through New York State Within the recesses of New York State's history, ten murders have left an indelible mark. These gruesome tales, originating as far back as the 1800s, continue to haunt the collective consciousness. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays