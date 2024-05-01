National Bank Closing Many New York Branches, Customers Must Act
A popular bank confirmed plans to close branches in the Hudson Valley and across the state.
On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) closed a bank with many branches in the tri-state area.
Bank With Branches In New York, Hudson Valley Shut Down By Feds
The bank has a number of locations in the Empire State, including in the Hudson Valley. The bank had around $6 billion in total assets and $4 billion in total deposits, according to officials.
Hudson Valley Post has more bad news when it comes to banks in the local area.
TD Bank Plans To Close 20 Branches
TD Bank has confirmed plans to close 20 branches across the United States. Closures are expected in the near future.
New York State is losing the most branches. See those locations below.
TD Bank Closing 7 Branches In Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City
Below are the locations of the branches that will be closing:
Washingtonville, New York
Port Chester, New York
23rd and Broadway, New York City
67th and 1st Avenue, New York City
Elwood, New York
North Wantagh, New York
Sayville, New York
Customers will need to find a nearby branch "if they hope to continue in-person banking," The Sun reports.
TD Bank is also closing branches in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and South Carolina.
