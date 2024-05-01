National Bank Closing Many New York Branches, Customers Must Act

A popular bank confirmed plans to close branches in the Hudson Valley and across the state.

The bank has a number of locations in the Empire State, including in the Hudson Valley. The bank had around $6 billion in total assets and $4 billion in total deposits, according to officials.

Hudson Valley Post has more bad news when it comes to banks in the local area.

TD Bank Plans To Close 20 Branches

TD Bank has confirmed plans to close 20 branches across the United States. Closures are expected in the near future.

New York State is losing the most branches. See those locations below.

TD Bank Closing 7 Branches In Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City

Below are the locations of the branches that will be closing:

Washingtonville, New York

Port Chester, New York

23rd and Broadway, New York City

67th and 1st Avenue, New York City

Elwood, New York

North Wantagh, New York

Sayville, New York

Customers will need to find a nearby branch "if they hope to continue in-person banking," The Sun reports.

TD Bank is also closing branches in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

