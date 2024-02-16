Extremely Deadly ‘Drug-Resistant’ Superbug Spreading In New York

A deadly and drug-resistant superbug that kills around 60 percent of those infected is spreading again in New York State.

More confirmed cases are found in New York State than in most of America.

CDC: Deadly Fungal Infection Still Spreading Across New York

The CDC recently deemed Candida auris (C. auris) an "urgent threat" and remains worried about the spread of the deadly superbug.

"It is often resistant to multiple antifungal drugs, spreads easily in healthcare facilities, and can cause severe infections with high death rates," the CDC states.

The New York Post reports the superbug is fatal 60 percent of the time.

"Equally concerning was a tripling in 2021 of the number of cases that were resistant to echinocandins, the antifungal medicine most recommended for treatment of C. auris infections. In general, C. auris is not a threat to healthy people. People who are very sick, have invasive medical devices, or have long or frequent stays in healthcare facilities are at increased risk for acquiring C. auris," the CDC adds.

New York State Has 3rd Most Cases In The Nation

New York State has confirmed 326 cases of Candida auris, according to the most recent data provided by the CDC. Only Nevada and California have more confirmed cases.

“The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is concerning and emphasizes the need for continued surveillance, expanded lab capacity, quicker diagnostic tests, and adherence to proven infection prevention and control,” CDC epidemiologist Dr. Meghan Lyman said.

Cases have increased for a number of reasons, including better efforts to detect cases and poor general infection prevention and control practices in healthcare facilities, officials say.

How It's Spread, Common Symptoms

Candida auris can be spread in healthcare settings through contact with contaminated surfaces or equipment, or from physical contact with a person who is infected or colonized, according to the New York State of Health.

Symptoms include difficulty swallowing and a burning sensation.

