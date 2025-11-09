Another Retail Favorite Bids Farewell To Clifton Park: Popular Shoe Store Closes For Good

As we near the end of 2025, hopefully, the Capital Region will also end what has been a long string of store and restaurant closings throughout the area all year long.

Since the beginning of the year, we have had a long list of retail locations shutting their doors, including JOANN, Big Lots, Advance Auto Parts, Forever 21, and Dollar General, just to name a few. Just a few short months ago Shoe Dept. in Clifton Park closed, and now another CP shoe store is doing the same.

Stride Rite Shoes In Clifton Park Closes

Stide RIte Shoes, a popular children's footwear store, has permanently closed its Clifton Park location. Google is currently listing this location as 'Permanently Closed.' In addition, the note below was posted to the front door of the Clifton Park Center store, alerting customers that the store was closed and referring them to the Stuyvesant Plaza Stride Rite location in Albany.

According to its website, Stride Rite Shoes are also available in the Capital Region at the following:

Family Footwear - Hoosick Street, Troy

Walmart - Schenectady, Troy, Glenville, and East Greenbush