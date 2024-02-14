Sneak a Peek at the Awesome New Dino Exhibit Coming to Upstate NY
Immersive Dino Exhibit Coming to Upstate NY
An immersive, exciting, new dinosaur exhibit - hundreds of millions of years in the making - is set to ROAR into the Capital Region this March, and we got to take a sneak peek at this awesome new event.
Considered a global phenomenon, this exhibit has had tremendous success in major cities throughout the world including Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington DC, Seoul, Melbourne, and Brussels, and now, Schenectady’s Armory Studio, the same venue that had the incredible Van Gogh display.
"Dinos Alive is a dinosaur exhibition featuring life-size animated replicas in an immersive Jurassic venue. Walk alongside the massive creatures that roamed our world millions of years ago!" - Dinos Alive Press Release
What You Need to Know about Dinos Alive
- 80 highly accurate animatronic dinosaur models, immersive projection technology, virtual reality, theatrical lighting, elaborate scenery, and hands-on activities
- Dinos Alive showcases some of the largest dinosaurs to ever walk the planet, including the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex, Apatosaurus, and the fierce Spinosaurus.
- Named a CNN Must See Attraction.
- Guests of all ages can mix it up with the dinosaurs as well, coloring them every shade of the rainbow, racing a Velociraptor to see who’s fastest, engaging in multiple selfie opportunities, and even riding a dinosaur.
- Dinos Alive also has a 2,500-square-foot virtual aquarium where guests can dive into the deep sea and interact with Jurassic sea giants in their natural habitat.
- The 60-75-minute experience also offers educators an opportunity to enrich their classes through K-12 educational materials aligned to state standards.
- To learn more about dates, times, ticket prices, or any other questions, click here.
Sneak A Peek at the Awesome New Dino Exhibit Coming To Upstate NY
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany
👀Upstate NY 'Amusement Park' Home For Sale with Go-Kart Track & Waterslide
Gallery Credit: 2023 Global MLS
LOOK! Abandoned Orange County Chopper HQs in Newburgh-TLC's 'American Chopper'
Gallery Credit: © 2020 CBRE, Inc., https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDpnZClZfkA, chrissy cavotta-Townsquare Media