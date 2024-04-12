Report: 3 Children are the Latest Victims after a Stabbing in Albany
3 Juvelines in Albany Taken to Hospital
A few weeks ago, a disturbing report surfaced about a 3-year-old boy who accidentally got shot by his 6-year-old brother on Lark Drive in Albany, and Thursday, police reported an incident where 3 more kids were taken to local hospitals after they were stabbed in the same area.
"Police say all three were taken to Albany Med and St. Peter’s with non-life-threatening injuries." Newschannel 13
Two Girls and One Boy
According to sources, the latest incident happened at Capital Woods Apartments, off Lark Drive at around 8:25 pm on Thursday. Police report that after responding to the evening call, they learned that one girl was stabbed in the arm, a boy was stabbed under the armpit, and another girl was stabbed in the abdomen.
According to the report, all three of the juveniles were taken to Albany Med and St. Peter’s with non-life-threatening injuries the APD is investigating and nobody is in custody at this time.
Second Near-Tragic Incident in Weeks Involving Juveniles in Albany
This comes just a few weeks after a young boy, just 3 years old, was shot by his older brother, 6, who "found the gun in a backpack and did not realize it was a real weapon." The boy was in stable condition at the time of the published article.
