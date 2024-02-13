No Soap For You! What’s Happening to Supermarkets here in Upstate NY?

Looking for Soap? Nope!

I don't know what's going on here in Upstate NY, more specifically, what's happening at the Hannaford Supermarket on Central Ave. in Albany.

All I wanted was some bar soap, but all I found was a large row of empty, deserted shelves, and an answer from an employee I had a hard time wrapping my head around.

This isn't a knock on Hannaford, I'm just fine doing my shopping there, and I'll continue to go, as long as they re-stock the shelves with items I need. I know that times are tough, and this is not unique to Hannaford.

How and Why Were the Shelves Empty?

I asked a Hannaford employee who was an older man what the heck was going on, and he told me straight-up people come in, and they take what they want. But, what about consequences, and are there any?

"So, nobody stops them?" I asked.

"No they do not," he said while shaking his head while also telling me he expected a shipment of more bar soap "sometime next week."

This is a sad testament to the world we live in, and one we'll have to get used to unless something changes.

Shoplifting at an Upstate NY Grocery Store, Smash and Grab Albany New York, Upstate NY News, 518-news, 518news, Albany New York Grocery Store Crime The soap aisle at Hannaford in Albany was empty. Another instance where crooks "smashed and grabbed" their way through the store. Photo: Brian Cody TSM Albany loading...

Beefing Up on Security

More and more grocery store items are being locked up these days, and sadly, most supermarkets are trying their best to keep items in stock, despite the rash of shoplifters ravaging the isles.

According to a recent survey, 72% of supermarket owners said they’ve "beefed up security measures" but some stores are still being targeted multiple times a day, even with security guards stationed inside.

In some instances, store employees are being accosted by shoplifters who aren't necessarily taking these items because they need them, they're stealing the goods and just reselling them for a cheaper price.

Governor Kathy Hochul promised to crack down on the ring of thieves who a cleaning out shelves at grocery stores throughout NYS Photo: Brian Cody TSM Albany Governor Kathy Hochul promised to crack down on the ring of thieves who a cleaning out shelves at grocery stores throughout NYS Photo: Brian Cody TSM Albany loading...

Time to Come Clean

“I say, ‘No More!’ The chaos must stop!” Governor Kathy Hochul said during a recent State of the State address delivered in Albany, according to the NY Post.

According to the report, "the governor’s plan would create a new category of crime to prosecute those who sell stolen goods online and set up a new “smash and grab unit” in the New York State Police Department to prosecute theft rings."

The NY Post reported that the Governor "also vowed to provide dedicated funding to district attorneys to prosecute property crime, primarily retail theft."

