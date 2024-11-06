New Angelica’s Law Aims to Keep New York Roads Safer

A new law has gone into effect that will help curb the amount of reckless drivers that are on New York state roadways.

New York State has put "Angelica’s Law" into action, a law designed to curb reckless driving by tightening the rules for high-risk drivers. Under this new legislation, drivers with five license suspensions (instead of ten) will now face an upgraded charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed this law last December, alongside the family of Angelica Nappi, for whom the law is named. Angelica was just 14 when an unlicensed driver with seven prior suspensions ran a red light and struck her on Long Island in 2008. Back then, the driver only faced a misdemeanor.

The Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner, Mark Schroeder, shared that “New York’s roads are safer because of this law honoring Angelica.” He expressed that while Angelica’s story is tragic, this law brings hope by working to prevent similar incidents.

Angelica’s mom, Dawn Riendeau, also spoke on the law’s significance. She called it a step toward safer roads and thanked Governor Hochul for the progress made in Angelica's memory, though she noted there’s still work to do.

This law aligns with Governor Hochul’s broader efforts to make New York's roads safer. It also complements new DMV regulations focused on getting dangerous drivers off the road faster by enforcing stricter penalties.