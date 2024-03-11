Just When You Thought Kegs And Eggs Was Dead, This Happened In Albany
Jimmy Fallon in Albany Over the Weekend
I had to do a double-take, I was certain that the Instagram post I saw over the weekend was an old video from like 2011 or something, but I was wrong.
I thought "Kegs and Eggs" in Albany was a thing of the past after those ridiculous drunken riots in the U Albany student ghetto back in 2011, but after seeing the video of Jimmy Fallon hanging out with college students, that doesn't appear to be the case.
See the Video Below
The short video of Fallon walking through a sea of college students over the weekend was all over social media and shared by @aroundalbany with the caption, "Albany got lucky this year!"
So, is Kegs and Eggs in Albany still a thing? I guess so, sans the fighting, jumping on cars, smashing vehicle windows, throwing debris, and even tossing a television off a second-floor balcony.
If the students are still participating, at least they appear to be doing so without wreaking havoc on the city.
Fallon had sunglasses on and appeared to be festively dressed for St. Paddy's day in jeans, a white cardigan, and a green and white t-shirt as he scurried out of a house, and into a getaway car.
What Was Fallon Doing in Albany?
We do know that Jimmy Fallon surprised many when he showed up to do a set at the Nate Bargatze comedy show at MVP Arena in Albany on Saturday night, but what happened during the day?
Nobody knows for certain - and who are we to judge - but some people took issues with the fact that Fallon, at age 49, was hanging around college kids. But, Fallon does have history here, attending St. Rose in the early 1990s before he left college to take a job at Saturday Night Live.
