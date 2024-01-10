Chick-fil-A May Be Built on Highly-Congested Capital Region Road

Chick-fil-A May Be Built on Highly-Congested Capital Region Road

We finally have Chick-fil-A in the Capital Region and there are more being proposed. It seems, though they are building in already congested areas. This one is no exception it may be the busiest area in Rensselaer County.

Chick-fil-A wants to build a restaurant with two drive-thru lanes on Hoosick Road in Brunswick near Mohawk Ave. They want to purchase the parcels that used to house Heer Real Estate across from the Goodwill Plaza. Rensselaer County planners along with zoning and planning officials, and the Department of Transportation are in the process of reviewing the proposal.

This road and area are one of the busiest roads in the Capital Region. Ask anyone which road is the most frustrating to navigate and they most likely will say Hoosick Street in Troy. Although this area up the road is in Brunswick, it is still a congested area.

Hoosick Road is always busy with many strip malls, grocery stores, and other fast-food restaurants. Plus it is a major road that many travelers take to get to Vermont.

According to the Albany Business Review, traffic patterns along with adding a turning lane will have to undergo a full review. The county would ultimately have to approve a turning lane.

The Capital Region now has two Chick-fil-A restaurants outside of the NY Thruway and the Albany Airport. There is one in Clifton Park and the other in North Greenbush.

Chick-fil-A is also hoping to build new restaurants at 944 Central Ave. in Albany and at 579 Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham. Plans for both are being reviewed.

