This Upstate New York Town Named Among the Best Family-Friendly Destinations In America

Will you be making plans for a family vacation in 2024? If you have saved up perhaps a trip to Europe or possible the Hawaiian Islands? There are so many amazing places to visit with the family and one is very close to home.

There are 2024's Top 10 Family-Friendly Travel Destinations according to Yelp. Of the Top 10 only one place in New York State made the list. Manhattan? Lake George? Buffalo? Nope, nope and nope. The answer will most likely surprise you.

Get our free mobile app

Of the top 10, 4 are out west, 1 is in the southwest and the rest are on the east coast. Yelp set out to determine the best places for moms and dads to bring the kids. Yelp analyzed their data in cities where “family friendly” searches saw significant increases.

Some of the top 10 make sense as they have always been popular travel destinations. Places such as:

San Luis Obispo, CA - #9

Virginia Beach, VA - #8

Napa, CA - #2

518 news, Ithaca New York, Best family-friendly travel destinations Getty Images loading...

Ithaca, New York ranks as the 7th best family-friendly travel destination in America in 2024. Here are some of the top attractions in "gorges" Ithaca:

Photo by Yakov Leonov on Unsplash Photo by Yakov Leonov on Unsplash loading...

Here is the complete Top 10 Family-Friendly Travel Destinations in America 2024:

Fredericksburg, Texas Napa, California Charlottesville, Virginia Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina Breckenridge, Colorado Burlington, Vermont Ithaca, New York Virginia Beach, Virginia San Luis Obispo, California Salem, Oregon

50 Iconic New York State Attractions How many of these 50 iconic New York State attractions have you visited? Upstate, Downstate, Capital Region, Adirondacks, Catskills, Western New York, Central New York and everywhere in between. Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi

50 Fantastic Facts About New York State From America's Smallest Town to the birthplace of the potato chip, here are 50 fun and fantastic facts about New York State. Scroll through to see how many of these you already knew. Gallery Credit: Karolyi