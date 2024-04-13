This Upstate New York Town Named Among the Best Family-Friendly Destinations In America

Photo by Yakov Leonov on Unsplash

Will you be making plans for a family vacation in 2024? If you have saved up perhaps a trip to Europe or possible the Hawaiian Islands? There are so many amazing places to visit with the family and one is very close to home.

There are 2024's Top 10 Family-Friendly Travel Destinations according to Yelp. Of the Top 10 only one place in New York State made the list. Manhattan? Lake George? Buffalo? Nope, nope and nope. The answer will most likely surprise you.

Of the top 10, 4 are out west, 1 is in the southwest and the rest are on the east coast. Yelp set out to determine the best places for moms and dads to bring the kids. Yelp analyzed their data in cities where “family friendly” searches saw significant increases.

Some of the top 10 make sense as they have always been popular travel destinations. Places such as:

  • San Luis Obispo, CA - #9
  • Virginia Beach, VA - #8
  • Napa, CA - #2
Ithaca, New York ranks as the 7th best family-friendly travel destination in America in 2024. Here are some of the top attractions in "gorges" Ithaca:

Here is the complete Top 10 Family-Friendly Travel Destinations in America 2024:

  1. Fredericksburg, Texas
  2. Napa, California
  3. Charlottesville, Virginia
  4. Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
  5. Breckenridge, Colorado
  6. Burlington, Vermont
  7. Ithaca, New York
  8. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  9. San Luis Obispo, California
  10. Salem, Oregon

