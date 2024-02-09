This Is The World’s Smallest Inhabited Island and It Is In New York State

New York State is filled with landmarks, attractions, locations and destinations that are considered the largest, the most, the smallest and even the oldest places in the World. For example, the Empire State has the largest kaleidoscope, the city with the most single women in the Nation and the World's oldest forest.

With this in mind, what would you think "Just Room Enough Island" is known for? It just happens to be the smallest inhabited island in the World and it's right here in New York.

Just Room Enough Island, once known as Hub Island, is not the smallest of the Thousand Islands of Alexandria Bay. Some islands only have room for 1 tree but this 3,000 square foot oasis is the smallest inhabited island in the World with 1 cottage and a couple of benches.

So, who lives there on this tennis court size property? Ironically, according to the U.S. Sun, the home was built by the Sizeland family and the island remains private property.

The New York Post reports that Just Enough Island became the world's smallest inhabited island in 1992 when the lighthouse at Bishop Rock, off the coast of Italy, became fully automated.

Just Room Enough Island can be found in the Saint Lawrence River not too far from Boldt Castle. Legend has it that locals refer to this island as "mother-in-law island".

