These Are Hands Down The Best Donuts in Albany, New York

Stop what you're doing and get to Bitchin Donuts on Lark Street as soon as you can.

If there are two foods on this planet that everyone is going to eat when they're brought around it has to be donuts and pizza. They're the universal peacemaker and when someone has them it immediately changes the mood of wherever you are for the better.

While I was out with the radio station this past week working with our promotions director Alexis she mentioned Bitchin Donuts to me. She told me they were the best donuts in the Capital Region. I had never been to the place, which is less than two miles from where I live. I decided that this past weekend I was going to check it out and judeg for myself.



Bitchin Donuts

Located at 193 Lark Street in Albany and open Wednesday through Sunday, they're making vegan donuts. Yes, you heard that correctly, vegan. No I am not a vegan, but I am telling you that you'd never even know the difference if I put them in front of you.

Turns out Alexis was right. These are the best donuts that I've ever had. What's really cool about their shop is they change up what they're serving each week. So the menu is never the same thing.

Here's what my kids and I got:

BJ/TSM BJ/TSM loading...

Absolutely none of these missed. They were all fantastic.

Chocolate Sprinkle

Strawberry Frosted (the greatest donut on the planet)

Apple Cider Glazed

Brown Sugar Pear

Maple Frosted

Butterscotch

My personal favorite ended up being the brown sugar pear with apple cider glazed a very close second.

Also just so you know they also have gluten free options if you happen to have an allergy.