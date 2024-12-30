These 5 Laws Will Take Effect In New York in 2025

There are several new laws taking effect in New York State in 2025 and today we are highlighting 5 of them. These new laws cover a wide variety of health and wealth issues, here's what you need to know.

The 5 New Laws Taking Effect In New York in 2025 deal with the minimum wage, abortion rights, prenatal leave from work and the loss of some COVID-19 benefits.

MINIMUM WAGE - The New York State minimum wage is set to increase by $0.50. This means workers in New York City, Westchester and Long Island will make a minimum of $16.50 and hour while Upstate New York workers will make a minimum of $15.50 and hour.

EXECUTIVE AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXEMPTION SALARY THRESHOLDS - Simply put this new law changes the amount of salary that eliminates you from overtime compensation. If you make $1,237.50 per week in New York City, Long Island or Westchester you are exempt from overtime pay. If you make $1,161.65 per week Upstate New York you are exempt from overtime pay.

COVID-19 LEAVE - Starting July 31, 2025 New York State COVID-19 leave legislation will no longer be available.

ABORTION RIGHTS - Starting January 1, 2025 an amendment to the New York constitution becomes effective. This amendment protects abortion rights and access to reproductive care.

PAID PRENATAL LEAVE - Starting January 1, 2025, workers in New York who are pregnant may also have additional paid time off available to them for doctors’ appointments, procedures, or other types of prenatal care.

