Portnoy’s Preferred Pizzeria Comes Up Clutch for Albany Regional’s Teams

The 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament's Regional Finals, which were played in Albany (and Portland), featured a number of clutch plays made by clutch players.

Few individuals were more clutch that weekend, however, than the owners and staff at DeFazio's Pizzeria.

If you're unfamiliar with the work of DeFazio's, check out this pizza review video, done by Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy a few years ago:

To this day, DeFazio's Pizzeria is the highest rated slice in the Capital Region, according to Portnoy. They're also known for their Italian "Hangover Cake", which Portnoy also tries in his video.

I'll skip his direct quote about it, as I'd like to keep my job.

Regardless, the food at DeFazio's is outstanding. Their main location (featured in the above video) is in Troy, but they also have a location in Albany. As it turns out, that location came in handy during recent NCAA Tournament games, which were played during the last weekend of March at MVP Arena.

As shared by ABC News 10 over the weekend, DeFazio's made 33 pizzas for Oregon State on Sunday, and 50 pizzas for Iowa after their Elite 8 win over LSU on Monday.

They made one other special delivery on Monday. Take a look:

The best stars in women's college basketball were on-display all weekend long when the tournament came to Albany, and the Capital Region returned the favor by bringing great energy in the stands MVP Arena, and yes, even bringing the best pizza to the arena, too.

Sure, some folks didn't appreciate what Albany had to offer, but for everyone else, it was a weekend to remember!

