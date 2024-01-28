Big Sitcom Star Ties the Knot in Snowy Hudson Valley Ceremony

Lights, camera, wedding...and it turned out to be a beautiful day in the Hudson Valley for everyone.

I knew many people who were obsessed with the show 'How I Met Your Mother'. I could never really get into it, but i fully respect that it had and still has a very big following. I always remember coming home, turning the tv on (back when cable was still a popular thing) and reruns of 'How I Met Your Mother' would be playing.

The show was on for years and it had a pretty dynamic cast with big names like Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segel, Allyson Hannigan, Cobie Smulders and Josh Radnor.

Well, one of the recently tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony that took place right here in the Hudson Valley. Any guesses on who it was?

What popular actor recently got married in the Hudson Valley?

The answer is....JOSH RADNOR (pictured in the center).

Josh played Ted Mosby on the show and he married the very beautiful Jordana Jacobs (who is a doctor by the way). Go Ted.

Josh and his bride got married at the Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis. So....there was a slight issue. It's winter and that can add some complications to anyone trying to have a wedding outside. The weather was snowy during the ceremony, however it looks like the pair made the best of it and it turned out to be a stunning wedding.

No word on if any former cast members attended the wedding.

We wish the happy couple a long and beautiful marriage and it's pretty cool that it started right here in the Hudson Valley.

