Bullying, violence, arrested teachers — These are the worst schools in New Jersey

You send your kids to school every day and you assume, sometimes falsely, that they are being well taken care of.

And while New Jersey's schools typically rank as some of the best in the country, not every school here offers an inclusive, supportive learning environment for children.

For many kids, instead of worrying about passing the next test or assignment, going to school is a frightening experience.

Brutal Schools in New Jersey

From rampant bullying to widespread violence and even teachers and coaches being arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior, some schools in the Garden State are downright brutal.

A recent analysis by Townsquare Media determined the 30 schools in New Jersey with the most reported cases of bullying and the 30 schools with the highest rates of violence.

Among the top ten most violent schools in New Jersey are some middle schools — some in rural areas — and several charter schools.

As for bullying, you'll likely be shocked at how many elementary and middle schools made this list.

We also took a deep dive into a long list of teachers that were arrested and charged with alleged crimes ranging from criminal sexual contact to distributing child porn and more. That list is below and we remind you that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Top 30 schools in NJ with the biggest bullying problem These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of bullying. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported bullying incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported violent incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5