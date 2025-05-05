2 Military Members Stop Violent Carjacking in South Jersey

Two members of the military are being credited with saving a woman who was being assaulted during a violent carjacking in Camden County Thursday morning.

Violent Carjacking Near Former Atco Dragway

Authorities say the incident happened just after 8:30 near the intersection of Jackson Road and Waverly Avenue in Waterford Township, near the former Atco Dragway.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, cops at the scene learned that a vehicle had driven off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area. It was also reported that a passing motorist, unrelated to the accident, was attacked and strangled by the driver of the crashed vehicle.

Officials say the suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Rondean McDonald of Mays Landing, "reportedly ripped open the locked passenger side door, entered the vehicle, demanded to be driven out of the area, and began assaulting the [passing motorist] after she refused."

Jackson Road near Waverly Avenue in Waterford Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Jackson Road near Waverly Avenue in Waterford Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Good Samaritans Take Action

Two passersby, who are members of the U.S. Army Reserves at Fort Dix, including one who is also a Philadelphia police officer, saw the assault and intervened. One of the men used a fire extinguisher to break a window on the victim's vehicle to remove McDonald. Another passerby stopped to assist and called 9-1-1.

McDonald was restrained at the scene by the Good Samaritans.

Charges Filed Against Suspect

He has been charged with first-degree carjacking, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree aggravated assault, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Rondean McDonald of Mays Landing NJ has been charged with carjacking - Photo: Camden County Prosecutors Office / Canva Rondean McDonald of Mays Landing NJ has been charged with carjacking - Photo: Camden County Prosecutors Office / Canva loading...

The victim, a 59-year-old woman from Lindenwold, was taken to Virtua Voorhees Hospital for treatment, where she was last reported to be in stable condition.

McDonald was taken to Virtual Berlin Hospital for evaluation; he was later taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility where he is being held pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Kristen Blantz with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-8642.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

15 Weapons & Devices it's Illegal to Own in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis