A Toms River woman is facing several years behind bars after pleading guilty to a list of charges, including robbery, possession of cocaine, and aggravated assault.

Olivia Page of Toms River, NJ, Pleads Guilty

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says earlier this week, 35-year-old Olivia Page,

Pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine in connection to an incident in January 2023, Brick Township

Pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection to an incident just over a year ago in Lakewood

Pleaded guilty to robbery in connection to an incident that occurred last August in Lakewood Township

January, 2023, Incident

On January 11th, 2023, officers with the Brick Township Police Department were summoned to a convenience store on Maple Avenue for a reported shoplifting. An investigation determined Paige was responsible for taking items from the store without paying for them. Paige was located behind the store with the missing items, and taken into custody without incident. While being arrested, she was found to be in possession of cocaine.

April, 2023, Incident

On April 14th, 2023, Lakewood Township cops were called to the area of First Street for a report of a disorderly female. Responding officers found that the female, later identified as Paige, was shouting profanities and acting erratically. As officers attempted to subdue her she spit in their faces.

August 23rd Incident

On August 29th, Lakewood Township police officers were called to the area of Clifton Avenue for a reported robbery. Cops say Paige robbed a person at knifepoint. When she was arrested, she was found with a five-inch utility knife.

Potential Prison Sentence

When she is sentenced on June 28th, the State will be seeking a term of eight years behind bars.

A Look Inside a JCPenney Store in New Jersey That Closed in 2019 A look around the old JCPenney / Shoppers World space at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman