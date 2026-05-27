Somerset, N.J. — A Somerset County man, who is a repeat offender, has been arraigned for attempted production and possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

45-year-old David Chapinski of Somerset has been charged in a three-count indictment with attempted production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Federal authorities said on August 31st, 2025, Chapinski was released from custody after completing multiple state sentences for child-exploitation, including creating "upskirting" pictures or videos of minors and possession of CSAM.

Within days of his release, on September 2, 2025, Chapinski attempted to film or photograph up the skirt of a 13-year-old minor. Less than two weeks later, on September 13, 2025, Chapinski surreptitiously recorded up the skirt of a 17-year-old minor, when a nearby good Samaritan detained him.

According to officials, law enforcement executed a search warrant on his phone, and they found hundreds of images of CSAM, along with additional files in his online accounts.

If convicted, and because Chapinski has been previously convicted of certain qualifying offenses, he faces a mandatory minimum of 35 years behind bars, potentially up to life, on the attempted production counts of the indictment. If convicted of the possession count, he faces ten to 20 years behind bars. Each of the offenses carries a maximum fine of $250,000.

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U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer thanked the FBI, the New Brunswick and Edison Police Departments, and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office for their work on this case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com