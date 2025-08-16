A Pleasantville teen was arrested after allegedly making threats at a discount store

Police recovered a stolen firearm during the incident

He is being held pending a detention hearing

Pleasantville Teen Arrested for Threats at Discount Store

A teenager from Pleasantville is facing charges after allegedly making threats inside a discount store on Tuesday morning.

The Pleasantville Police Department said their officers were called to Dollar General on the 600 block of South New Road at around 11:00 for a report of a man making threats and possibly armed with a gun.

Suspect Allegedly Flees, Discards Weapon

According to authorities, the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Javont Bell-Lowe of Pleasantville, left the store before they arrived; however, once police found him, he took off and allegedly threw a gun.

Bell-Lowe was apprehended a short time later without incident and the gun, which was determined to be stolen, contained hollow-point ammunition, police said.

Dollar General on Route 9 in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Google Maps Dollar General on Route 9 in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

READ MORE: Allegiant Airlines Announces Flights at Atlantic City International Airport

Charges Filed

Bell-Lowe is facing the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (handgun)

Possession of a Weapon (handgun) for an Unlawful Purpose

Terroristic Threats

Aggravated Assault (pointing a firearm)

Resisting Arrest by Flight

Prohibited Weapons and Devices (hollow nose bullets)

Receiving Stolen Property

Obstruction of Justice

He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Top 23 Chinese Restaurants in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman