Dollar Store Incident Leads to Arrest of Pleasantville, NJ, Teen
- A Pleasantville teen was arrested after allegedly making threats at a discount store
- Police recovered a stolen firearm during the incident
- He is being held pending a detention hearing
Pleasantville Teen Arrested for Threats at Discount Store
A teenager from Pleasantville is facing charges after allegedly making threats inside a discount store on Tuesday morning.
The Pleasantville Police Department said their officers were called to Dollar General on the 600 block of South New Road at around 11:00 for a report of a man making threats and possibly armed with a gun.
Suspect Allegedly Flees, Discards Weapon
According to authorities, the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Javont Bell-Lowe of Pleasantville, left the store before they arrived; however, once police found him, he took off and allegedly threw a gun.
Bell-Lowe was apprehended a short time later without incident and the gun, which was determined to be stolen, contained hollow-point ammunition, police said.
Charges Filed
Bell-Lowe is facing the following charges:
- Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (handgun)
- Possession of a Weapon (handgun) for an Unlawful Purpose
- Terroristic Threats
- Aggravated Assault (pointing a firearm)
- Resisting Arrest by Flight
- Prohibited Weapons and Devices (hollow nose bullets)
- Receiving Stolen Property
- Obstruction of Justice
He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
