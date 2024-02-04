Booking a Trip to Prison: NJ Mail Carrier Admits $156,000 Fake Injury Scam, Feds Say

A former postal service worker has admitted to falsely claiming she was injured at work and now potentially faces several years behind bars.

Pleads Guilty

Federal authorities said on Tuesday, 60-year-old Pamela VanSyckle of Oak Ridge, Morris County, pleaded guilty to one count of federal employee compensation fraud.

According to court documents, VanSyckle worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural carrier.

Not Really Hurt

In September 2020, VanSyckle signed and filed a claim form alleging that she sustained an injury at work. Thereafter, she signed and filed multiple federal claim forms alleging that she had not worked or had outside employment for extended periods of time.

Based on the submission of those claims, VanSyckle received $156,872 in disability payments from the federal government.

Officials say while she was receiving disability benefits, VanSyckle was actually working as the owner and operator of a travel agency.

While alleging in her claim forms that she was neither self-employed nor involved in any business enterprise, VanSyckle performed a variety of services for the travel agency including sales, marketing, and financial operations.

Potential Penalties

The fraud charge that VanSyckle pleaded guilty to could send her to prison for up to five years along with a fine of hundreds of thousans of dollars.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 12th.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger thanked special agents with the U.S. Postal Service-Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Department of Labor–Office of Inspector General, and members of the Jefferson Township Police Department for their work in this case.