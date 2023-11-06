Here’s Where NJ’s Newest Millionaire Bought Their Winning Lottery Ticket

Wouldn't it be great to spend an entire weekend figuring out what to do with a million dollars?

Or, maybe $700,000 or so after taxes, of course.

Regardless, it would be a terrific problem to have.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said there was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night, October 27th, that matched all five white balls.

That little slip of paper is now worth $1 million.

Winning details

The winning numbers were 11, 32, 43, 57, and 70; the Gold Mega Ball was 06 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The winning ticket was sold at Dave's Variety on Clifton Ave. in Clifton, Passaic County.

Other big winners

There were also two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, making each worth $10,000. Those two tickets were sold in Monmouth and Ocean Counties at the following locations:

Monmouth County: 7-Eleven on Maple Ave. in Red Bank

Ocean County: The River Rock Sports Bar & Grille, Route 70 in Brick

11 other Mega Millions players in New Jersey each won $500 for their lucky efforts as well.

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $159 million for the next drawing to be held on Tuesday night, October 31st.

