New Jersey Troopers capture 2 Delaware robbery suspects at Turnpike service plaza
Two men wanted in connection to a robbery in Delaware were arrested at a service plaza halfway up the New Jersey Turnpike.
DE Robbery Suspects Fled into NJ
The incident unfolded on the afternoon of Thursday, February 29th, when Delaware State Police reported two robbery suspects had fled from a traffic stop and crossed into the Garden State.
Troopers in New Jersey were able to identify and locate the suspects, 25-year-old Michael Larbi and a 16-year-old male, both from Dover, at the Woodrow Wilson Service Area on the Turnpike in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.
Authorities say as the troopers descended upon the pair, Larbi attempted to flee on foot before both suspects were arrested without incident.
Charges Filed
Larbi was charged with receiving stolen property, two counts of unlawful possession of weapon for unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, fugitive from justice, resist by flight, resist arrest and tampering with government documents.
He was lodged at the Mercer County Jail awaiting extradition.
The unidentified teenager was charged with receiving stolen property, two counts of unlawful possession of weapon for unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and fugitive from justice. He was lodged at the Ocean County Jail and later picked up by Delaware State Police.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
