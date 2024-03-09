I Miss Two Guys Department Store in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Two Guys Department Store in Atlantic City, New Jersey was such an important part of my youth.

It was our “go to” store for just about everything. It’s where we went o get our school clothes, sneakers, food, home supplies, sports equipment, hardware needs, furniture and so much more.

Two Guys seemed to have everything that you needed on day-to-day life.

Just look at this 1970 Two Guys advertisement. Look at the prices.

Kenneth McIntyre photo. Kenneth McIntyre photo. loading...

These were the actual prices 54 years ago.

It really makes you think about the inflation that has occurred over the many decades and just how expensive things have become in this era.

Two Guys Department store was such a great concept. We looked forward to going there as a family.

I considered it a fun activity, even, if we didn’t have a lot of money to buy everything that we wanted … we still had the great opportunity to get everything that we needed.

Two Guys also offered great entertainment and special appearances, like this example.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

When Star Trek was in its first run, you could actually see Leonard Nimoy … “Mr. Spock” right here in New Jersey.

The soft pretzel stand that was located right before the front entrance door was a real treat.

In those days, there weren’t many places that you could buy a soft pretzel.

You could do so on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City and at a place called Two Guys.

It is my hope that you enjoyed this special walk down Atlantic City memory lane.

During the challenging times of today, it’s always fun to look back at such fond memories.

Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

[carbongallery id="61a59067d62e676c43a1902"]