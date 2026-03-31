A Camden man has been arrested for allegedly fatally beating a woman with a baseball bat.

28-year-old Enoch Rembert is charged with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, at about 11:30 Wednesday night, March 25th, emergency medical service personnel were called to the area of 5th and Baileys Street in Camden for a report of an unconscious woman in the roadway.

The woman, later identified as 51-year-old Lisa Mellet of Camden, was taken to Cooper University Hospital where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Prosecutors: Suspect Repeatedly Struck Victim With Bat

Authorities said that during the investigation, detectives located surveillance video footage showing a suspect, later identified as Rembert, walking to the area of 5th and Erie and "repeatedly striking the victim multiple times with a baseball bat."

After the alleged assault, the victim walked to the area of 5th and Bailey where she ultimately collapsed.

5th & Bailey Streets in Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps 5th & Bailey Streets in Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

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Detectives also learned that Rembert and Mellet were previously acquainted in the neighborhood.

Enoch was taken into custody in Camden and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Help Investigators

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Matt Kreidler of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at (856) 614-8063.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com