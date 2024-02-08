An Atlantic City man has pleaded guilty in connection to the drug-induced deaths of two tourists from the United Kingdom in 2020.

27-year-old Tyrell Gist is expected to be sentenced in May on two counts of first-degree strict liability homicide.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, he is expected to be sentenced to an aggregate term of 13 years in state prison and five years of supervised release upon his release.

2 Found Dead

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on March 8th, 2020, employees at Bally's located two unresponsive men, 42-year-old Scott Jordan and 39-year-old Simon Gamble, inside their hotel room and notified police.

Bally's in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Bally's in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Inside the hotel room, police located nearly a dozen ripped white wax baggies and a line of a white powdery substance on a table.

The New Jersey State Police lab concluded the wax baggies contained heroin, fentanyl, and 4-ANNP.

A medical examiner determined that the pair died from acute toxic effects of fentanyl and ethanol.

The investigation determined that the victims were citizens of the United Kingdom working in New York City, who spent the night in Atlantic City and planned to return to New York on March 8, 2020. Bally’s surveillance helped police identify Gist as the individual who sold the drugs to the victims.

Additional Guilty Pleas

Gist also pleaded guilty to two unrelated indictments.

Traffic Stop

In the first, he pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree distribution of methamphetamine and third-degree eluding in connection to a traffic stop on August 2nd, 2020.

In this case, Atlantic City police department officers observed a Hyundai Tucson speeding and failing to stop at a stop sign. Officers attempted to stop the SUV but it initially did not. When it did, the driver, Gist, was arrested and found with methamphetamine and a large amount of cash.

Drug Deal

In the second, he pleaded guilty to third-degree possession with the intent to distribute cocaine resulting from an Atlantic City Police Department investigation less than two weeks after the aforementioned traffic stop.

Police say Gist "was observed multiple times conducting what police recognized as hand-to-hand drug transactions on the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard."

Dr Martin Luther King Blvd in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps Dr Martin Luther King Blvd in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Gist was found with approximately 12 grams of cocaine and a large amount of cash.

Remains in Custody

Gist will remain at the Atlantic County Justice Facility until sentencing this spring.