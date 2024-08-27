Atlantic City, NJ, High School Girls Rower Places 3rd in The World

Simply put, this is a phenomenal, world-class accomplishment.

First, an Atlantic City High School girls rower earned a spot on her USA team in the Under 19 World Rowing Championships.

Atlantic City High School’s Alexis Gormley competed on Team USA and won the Bronze Medal with her fellow world-class teammates:

Eden Alfi

Chloe Frushtick

Avery Harris-Jones

Kathryn Dahl

Here is the result as follows:

Liz Parlett Butcher Photo via Facebook.

Gormley arrived to Atlantic City high school as a basketball stand out. However, she kept her options open and has excelled in the sport of rowing… Now, demonstrating that she is at the elite world class level.

Hey Coach challenged Gormley to give rowing just two weeks. He was convinced that that would be all that it would take.

Atlantic City girls crew coach Shean Duffey was absolutely right.

It wasn’t love at first sight, however, Gormley grew to the extent she gave up basketball after her sophomore season.

Gormley overcame huge odds to make the USA team, which just won the bronze medal in Canada, in the under 19 world championships.

It is such a great accomplishment when local competitors fair so well against the world.

This is how Liz Parlett-Butcher described it on her Facebook page earlier today:

It's one thing to be the best in the county, state, region and nation, but taking the Bronze medal at the World Rowing Championship this morning was nothing short of remarkable. We are all so proud of Lexi Gormley and the Lady Vikings for representing Team USA so well today. Now every girl on every local high school rowing team at home just got a little more star struck. Thanks for being such an incredible role model Lexi, wrote Parlett-Butcher.

Congratulations to Gormley, a great local success story.

