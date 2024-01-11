A burglary suspect in Atlantic City has been arrested, in part, thanks to his inability to climb a fence.

The Atlantic City Police Department says on the night of January 4th, one of their officers observed 31-year-old Julian Hinton of Union, NJ, walking on the 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue.

According to authorities, Hinton matched the description of a suspect involved in a vehicle burglary the night before.

Officer Monsalve attempted to detain Hinton who ignored the officer’s directions and continued to walk away before eventually running away. Hinton attempted to climb a chain-link fence to escape, but was unsuccessful and apprehended.

1300 Block of Atlantic Ave in Atlantic City NJ 1300 Block of Atlantic Ave in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps / TSM Illustration loading...

Police say as the officer was attempting to take Hinton into custody, he tried reaching for his waistband.

After being secured in handcuffs and moved to a seated position, a loaded handgun was located under Hinton.

Hinton was also allegedly found to have five grams of cocaine and during initial processing, he provided officers with a false name.

The vehicle burglary occurred on January 3rd at Tennessee and Pacific Avenues; police say Hinton entered the victim's vehicle when she was not paying attention and stole her purse.

Hinton has been charged with the following:

Burglary

Theft

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense

Possession of a defaced firearm

Possession of CDS

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone

Certain person not to possess a weapon

Obstruction of justice

Hindering apprehension

Resisting arrest

Refusing to be fingerprinted

Hinton was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

20 Things That Shock People After They Move to South Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman