Atlantic City, NJ, Burglary Suspect Couldn’t Climb Fence, Gets Arrested
A burglary suspect in Atlantic City has been arrested, in part, thanks to his inability to climb a fence.
The Atlantic City Police Department says on the night of January 4th, one of their officers observed 31-year-old Julian Hinton of Union, NJ, walking on the 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue.
According to authorities, Hinton matched the description of a suspect involved in a vehicle burglary the night before.
Officer Monsalve attempted to detain Hinton who ignored the officer’s directions and continued to walk away before eventually running away. Hinton attempted to climb a chain-link fence to escape, but was unsuccessful and apprehended.
Police say as the officer was attempting to take Hinton into custody, he tried reaching for his waistband.
After being secured in handcuffs and moved to a seated position, a loaded handgun was located under Hinton.
Hinton was also allegedly found to have five grams of cocaine and during initial processing, he provided officers with a false name.
The vehicle burglary occurred on January 3rd at Tennessee and Pacific Avenues; police say Hinton entered the victim's vehicle when she was not paying attention and stole her purse.
Hinton has been charged with the following:
- Burglary
- Theft
- Unlawful possession of a weapon
- Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose
- Possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense
- Possession of a defaced firearm
- Possession of CDS
- Possession of CDS with intent to distribute
- Possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone
- Certain person not to possess a weapon
- Obstruction of justice
- Hindering apprehension
- Resisting arrest
- Refusing to be fingerprinted
Hinton was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
