Atlantic City Councilman Concerned About Natural Gas Installation

Atlantic City Councilman George Tibbitt told us weeks ago during an on-air interview that he was concerned about underground natural gas installation work that was performed by contractors approved by the Atlantic City Housing Authority at The Stanley Holmes Village Ne apartments.

Tibbitt advised that the Atlantic City Housing Authority awarded the work contracts on a no-bid basis because the situation was deemed to be an emergency.

Tibbitt had not heard of the contractor who did the work prior to the work being performed.

Stanley Holmes Village residents always seem to get short-changed. Tibbitt advised us about potential gas leaks and that the work performed had raised questions.

More than $ 2.5 million was awarded to the contractor over a several month period.

Matt Doherty, the former executive director of the Atlantic City Housing Authority will be our on-air guest tomorrow, Tuesday, October 24, 2023 for the 9:00 a.m. hour on WPG Talk Radio 95.5

Doherty was fired on September 7, 2023, without cause. The Atlantic City Housing Authority exercised a clause in his employment contract that allowed them to fire Doherty, however, they have to pay him through December 31, 2023 … which will cost approximately $ 50,000.

Many believe that Doherty was fired because he was publicly revealing financial mismanagement by the Atlantic City Housing Authority Board.

The Stanley S. Holmes Village apartments were constructed in 1937 and expanded in 1951.

It is oldest public housing complex in the state of New Jersey.

In another on-air interview, Tibbitt advised that Doherty told him that the residents of Stanley Holmes may be without heat and hot water this upcoming winter season.

The Doherty interview tomorrow will be definitive, as we will be addressing many problems that currently exist at The Atlantic City Housing Authority.

