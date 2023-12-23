New Bank Office Being Built Next Door to Johnson City Wegmans

Construction has started on a long-planned bank building just west of the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.

Tioga State Bank acquired properties for the Harry L. Drive project in 2019. Bank president Robert Fisher had said the planned branch would feature a "high-tech, high-touch feel" that would be different than more traditional offices.

A sign announcing the future Tioga State Bank office on Harry L. Drive. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News A sign announcing the future Tioga State Bank office on Harry L. Drive. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The village planning board approved a slightly-revised project in October.

The new bank will be located at the intersection of Harry L. Drive and Oakdale Road, next door to the Wegmans store.

A former animal hospital and other neighboring building were demolished four years ago to clear the site for the bank project.

Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News FLASHBACK: A site for a future Tioga State Bank office was cleared in November 2019. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Tioga State Bank has indicated the new facility will include a 2,900-square-foot building with a drive-thru ATM kiosk.

The contractor for the project is F.E. Jones Construction of Binghamton.

Bank officials weren't available Friday to provide additional information about the project, including when the office is expected to open.

Construction workers at the site of the future bank on December 15, 2023. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News Construction workers at the site of the future bank on December 15, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard. Gallery Credit: Ben Wittstein

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster