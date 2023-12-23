New Bank Office Being Built Next Door to Johnson City Wegmans
Construction has started on a long-planned bank building just west of the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.
Tioga State Bank acquired properties for the Harry L. Drive project in 2019. Bank president Robert Fisher had said the planned branch would feature a "high-tech, high-touch feel" that would be different than more traditional offices.
The village planning board approved a slightly-revised project in October.
The new bank will be located at the intersection of Harry L. Drive and Oakdale Road, next door to the Wegmans store.
A former animal hospital and other neighboring building were demolished four years ago to clear the site for the bank project.
Tioga State Bank has indicated the new facility will include a 2,900-square-foot building with a drive-thru ATM kiosk.
The contractor for the project is F.E. Jones Construction of Binghamton.
Bank officials weren't available Friday to provide additional information about the project, including when the office is expected to open.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
