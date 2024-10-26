Mayor Kraham Proposes Law To Combat Unlicensed Cannabis Sales In Binghamton

On October 22nd, a new law was proposed that aims to improve local enforcement against the unlicensed sale of cannabis products in the City of Binghamton, by Mayor Jared Kraham.

This new law gives authority to the Binghamton Police Department to inspect businesses suspected of unlicensed cannabis sales and pursue enforcement remedies against those found to be operating illegally.

According to Mayor Kraham's Office, the Binghamton Police Department will be able to order an immediate shutdown of any property repeatedly cited for unlicensed cannabis activity or a threat to public safety, pending a court hearing.

As Mayor, I support the legal cannabis industry. However, we must not tolerate the sale of unsafe and illegal cannabis products in our community. These unregulated shops are stealing from taxpayers and putting consumers at risk with unknown, untested, and untaxed products. People who patronize these unlicensed shops may be getting ripped off or buying products that are dangerous. The product is being sold to minors. In order for the legal cannabis industry to be successful in New York and to protect residents and neighborhoods we must continue to crack down on unlicensed operators.” - Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham

One or more factors need to exist for police to determine that a commercial property is a threat to public safety, subject to an immediate lockdown:

Documented sales to minors

Violent activity

Presence of unlawful firearms

The proximity of premises to schools, places of worship, or youth facilities

Cannabis products that are not tested or labeled lawfully per the New York State Cannabis Law.

Civil penalties can range from $100 up to $10,000 for each day during which the violation continues. The maximum penalty is $25,000.

Earlier in 2024, New York State granted local governments more power to regulate and enforce against unlicensed marketing and sale of cannabis products. Before the change, the responsibility was solely that of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

To view a copy of the proposed law, visit the City of Binghamton website. Legislation has been sent to the City Council for consideration.

