Upstate New York Beer Named Among World’s Best

In a notable recognition of the local craft beer scene, an Upstate brewing company’s beer has been named one of the 11 best beers in the world by Bloomberg.

Fidens Brewing Company, located at 897 Broadway in Albany, has gained a loyal following for its weekly can releases and its Illuminating Serenity is the brew that has received national attention. Described as a double New England IPA, this beer captivated the taste buds of Tony Rehagen, an expert beer connoisseur for Bloomberg.

Rehagen's beer-seeking adventure took him across the globe to explore the craft beer scenes in Greece, Peru, and Italy. It was during his travels that he stumbled upon a can of Fidens' Illuminating Serenity at Tales of Ales, a shop near Varvakios Central Municipal Market in Europe. Excitedly, Rehagen purchased the 16-ounce brew, noting the price tag of $22.

Rehagen savored his discovery on the rooftop terrace of his Airbnb, with views of the illuminated Acropolis against the Greek sunset. He described the experience as worth every cent, capturing the essence of the beer's name, Illuminating Serenity.

Fidens Brewing Company's inclusion on Bloomberg's list holds particular significance as it was the sole New York-brewed beer to receive this prestigious recognition.

