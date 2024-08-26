Ghost or Shadow? New York Ranks High for Supernatural Sightings

Years ago, a friend told me the story of a man who swore to the Binghamton news media that he'd been abducted by a UFO. I laughed at the absurdity of it but my friend didn't chuckle along with me. He stared at me blankly and then told me he totally believed the story.

Get our free mobile app

My friend explained to me that growing up, he had an outside summer job and would often see really strange things in the field across from his job during the nighttime hours. Unexplained shadows, signs, blinking lights, and more were not strange for him to see.

As it turns out, my friend and the man who told the Binghamton news media about the UFOs might not have imagined seeing something strange to most after all.

It seems like supernatural sightings are a hot topic these days, with reports of everything from aliens to ghosts on the rise lately.

If you're hoping to experience something supernatural yourself, you might want to head to California or Texas. According to research, these two states are leading the way in the supernatural realm.

Now, New York may not have quite as many sightings as California or Texas, but don't count us out just yet! We still landed in the top five most supernatural states, coming in at number five with a reported 5,403 sightings of UFOs, 2,130 sightings of ghosts, and 7,533 total supernatural experiences.

Get our free mobile app

As for the state with the fewest supernatural sightings, that honor goes to Delaware, with a total of only 992 reported sightings.

Your Ghost Guide to The 50 Most Haunted Places in New York State Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor