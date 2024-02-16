In a bizarre display of beach side bravado, a 49-year-old man from New York decided it was a bright idea to take his pick-up truck for a spin on a closed beach in Florida. Little did he know that this joyride would quickly turn into a watery misadventure, and ultimately land him in the not-so-sandy confines of a jail cell.

The man in question, identified as Jason Brzuszkiewicz of New York, drove his trusty truck around a marked closed gate with a bold "DO NOT ENTER" sign on it.

With a devil-may-care attitude, he barreled onto the sandy shores of New Smyrna beach, capturing the attention of bewildered onlookers.

Lucky for us, a quick-thinking individual on the beach managed to record Brzuszkiewicz's "interesting" voyage, and the video has since gone viral on social media.

The footage shows the New Yorkers cruising along the shoreline, with waves crashing very close to his vehicle. It's almost as if he wanted to combine the thrill of a roller coaster with the tranquility of a day at the beach. Who needs an amusement park when you can have a white-knuckle ride right next to the ocean?

At one point, a massive wave jostled Brzuszkiewicz's truck and gave him a temporary reality check. But did that stop him? Of course not! Undeterred by this aquatic obstacle, he proceeded to play a game of cat-and-mouse with the waves, constantly taunting them by venturing back and forth into the water where he even attempted to do donuts!

As if the wild ride wasn't bizarre enough, the video also captured the arresting moment when deputies confronted the man. One of the officers described the act, to which Brzuszkiewicz responded with a memorable line: "It's not my fault the truck don't surf."

To add to this bizarre story, when the officers reminded Brzuszkiewicz that he shouldn't have been driving on the beach in the first place, he expressed his confusion by exclaiming, "I thought I was in England!" Ah, yes, because driving into the ocean is just another day in merry old England.

But the humor didn't stop there. Brzuszkiewicz then went on to ask whether he could get in trouble for his antics, to which the officers delivered the news: "Yeah, jail time if need be."

Brzuszkiewicz's adventure landed him in the Volusia County Branch Jail, facing charges of entering the beach through an unauthorized approach and violating an ordinance for failing to pay the required vehicular access fees. With a cool $200, he managed to secure his release and breathe a sigh of relief that his aquatic ambitions didn't lead to an extended beach vacation behind bars.

