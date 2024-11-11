Hey, EZ Pass drivers in New York, here is something that you will really want to pay attention too. The FBI is on high alert as they are investigating a major scam that has EZ Pass users in its crosshairs.

This is a fear that many New York drivers have had (including me) for the longest time. Scammers are looking for unsuspecting drivers, so it is time to pay extra attention to what is going on with them.

EZ Pass Scams

According to reports from the EZ Pass New York website and the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), this scam is no joke and should be taken seriously. These scammers are using sneaky tactics to dupe EZ Pass drivers, as they look to get their hands on personal information and your money.

Here's the deal? These fraudsters are coming up all sorts of schemes, from phishing emails pretending to be EZ Pass to bogus websites that look legit but are out to steal your info. They're crafty but the FBI is investigating this and looking to put an end to this shady business.

If you ever receive a suspicious email or come across a dodgy website asking for your EZ Pass details, don't take the bait. Protect yourself by being cautious and staying informed. Remember, your safety and security come first.

Keep your eyes open, EZ Pass drivers. Let's stay sharp and outsmart those scammers that are trying to mess with our EZ Pass game.

