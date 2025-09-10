Working from home seems like it should save you money. You don’t have to buy gas, you don’t have to drive, and you might even save on coffee. But there’s one place where costs are going up instead...your electric bill.

Running a computer all day, keeping the lights on longer, and using heat or air while you’re home adds up more than you might think.

What the Study Found

Power Wizard looked at average electric bills across the country. Then they added in the extra power people use while working from home things like laptops, Wi-Fi, and lights. They figured out how much more each state spends in a year because of remote work.

New York Is in the Top Ten

New York ended up in the top ten most expensive states for remote workers. According to their findings, on average working from home adds about $159 a year to your electric bill in the Empire State. That’s not as high as places like Hawaii, where the increase is almost $300, but tell that to the people who are feeling the pinch from NYSEG.

Why the Costs Go Up

It might not feel like you’re using that much power. But a full workday at home means your computer, router, and lights are on for hours. If you run heat in the winter or air conditioning in the summer, the cost climbs even higher.

How to Save a Little

If you want to cut back, little changes can help. Turn on power-saving settings for your computer, and unplug chargers when you’re not using them. Small steps like these make a difference over time. Working from home still saves money on gas and driving, but in New York State it also means a higher power bill.

Almost $160 a year may not sound huge, but it’s worth paying attention to. The best way to stay ahead is to watch how much energy you’re using and make small changes where you can. To see what states are hit the hardest when it comes to remote work, go here.

