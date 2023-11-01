Cornell University Student Arrested For Threats To Jewish Students

United States Attorney Carla Freedman, the Albany Field of the FBI, NYS Police, Ithaca Police, and Cornell University Police, announced the arrest of a Cornell University student on a federal criminal complaint charging him with posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications.

Patrick Dai, who is 21 and a junior at the University, and is originally from Pittsford, New York, was arrested on October 31, 2023, on a federal criminal complaint charging him with posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications.

According to the release from the United States Department of Justice, it alleges Dai posted threatening messages to the Cornell section of an online discussion site, including posts calling for the deaths of Jewish people.

One of Dai's posts said “gonna shoot up 104 west," which is a dining hall at Cornell University, located next to the Cornell Jewish Center, that caters mostly to Kosher diets.

Another post from Dai allegedly threatened to “stab” and “slit the throat” of any Jewish males he sees on campus, to rape and throw off a cliff any Jewish females, and to behead any Jewish babies.

He also threatened to bring an assault rifle to campus according to the release from the United States Department of Justice. Charges files carry a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.

The U.S. DOJ notes that a defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

The charges and the allegations in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

