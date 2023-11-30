Places we miss in Margate and Ventnor, NJ

We have reached the holiday season in South Jersey, Thanksgiving has come and gone.

The Thanksgiving holiday is always a fun one, generally you see friends and family that maybe you haven't seen or talked to in awhile. When that happens, a lot of times you discuss nostalgia, things that bring back good memories from your past, growing up.

I grew up on the island, over in Margate and Ventnor and have great memories of those times.

We started to throw around places we missed, stories, restaurants, bars, places we used to hang out.

Here is a list of the places in Margate in Ventnor we talked about and miss the most.