For almost 100 years, the Ocean City Music Pier has been hosting entertainment for the popular Jersey Shore Town. Since opening in 1929, some of the biggest musical acts have taken the stage off the Ocean City Boardwalk.

Located off Moorlyn Terrance between 9th and 8th streets, the Ocean City Music Pier is a South Jersey Icon in the same category as Lucy the Elephant in Margate and the Cape May Point Lighthouse. Some of the famous music acts who have performed on the Ocean City Boardwalk over the years include Switchfoot, Jason Mraz, Arlo Guthrie, The Bacon Brothers, and John Oats.

Ocean City Music Pier in 1978 Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division: John Margolies Roadside America photograph loading...

Ocean City has announced its headliners for the 2024 Summer Concert Series which will have eleven shows scheduled from June through August. Here is the current lineup for this upcoming summer at the Music Pier:

*Let's Sing Taylor: A Live Band Experience Celebrating Taylor Swift

-Two shows: Monday, June 24 at 5 pm and at 730 pm

Kenny G is coming to Ocean City, New Jersey Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images loading...

*Kenny G

-Tuesday, June 25 at 7 pm

*Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen

-Monday, July 1 at 7 pm

*The Wailers

-Monday, July 8 at 7 pm

*The Moody Blues' John Lodge

-Monday, July 15 at 7 pm

The Beach Boys are coming to Ocean City for Summer 2024 Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images loading...

*The Beach Boys

-Two shows on Monday, August 5 at 6 pm and 830 pm

-Two more shows on Tuesday, August 6 at 6 pm and 830 pm

*Graham Nash

-Monday, August 26

There are still some openings on the Ocean City Music Pier calendar so there may be more concerts coming to the Boardwalk Entertainment Hall this Summer that are to be announced. For more information about the 2024 Summer Concert Series and to purchase tickets for Ocean City Music Pier shows, you can visit their website here.