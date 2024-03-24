In the aftermath of the news that 63 South Jersey School Districts are having their State Aid Cut, many New Jersey parents are asking questions about the State School Funding system and their local schools to understand what is going on.

Some New Jersey School Districts are asking for the residents of their community to help bridge the financial gaps in their budgets. But there are some legitimate questions to be asked about the quality of the education that taxpayers are being asked to fund across the state.

South Jersey Schools With The Best and Worst Proficiency Scores

The website Public School Review has gathered information about every New Jersey School's Proficiency Scores, which are used to grade an academic institution's quality of education. Their research found that among the 32 Schools in Cape May County, the average Math Proficiency Score is 23 percent, and the average Reading Proficiency Score is 46 percent. Both numbers are below the New Jersey State Proficiency Averages (Math: 26 percent - Reading: 47 percent).

Here are the Cape May County Public Schools that received a 7 out of 10 or higher rating by Public School Review:

1. Stone Harbor Elementary School (Kindergarten to 4th Grade)

Ranking in the Top 20 percent of schools in New Jersey, Stone Harbor Elementary Student Math Proficiency is 50-59 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Stone Harbor Elementary School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is between 60-69 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

2. West Cape May Elementary School (Pre-Kindergarten to 6th Grade)

Ranking in the Top 20 percent of schools in New Jersey, West Cape May Elementary Student Math Proficiency is 40-49 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, West Cape May Elementary School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is between 60-69 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

3. Upper Township Elementary School (3rd to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 30 percent of schools in New Jersey, Upper Township Elementary Student Math Proficiency is 43 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Upper Township ElementarySchool Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 60 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

4. Ocean City High School (9th to 12th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 30 percent of schools in New Jersey, Ocean City High School Student Math Proficiency is 33 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Ocean City High School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 63 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

5. Cape May County Technical High School (9th to 12th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 30 percent of schools in New Jersey, Cape May County Tech Student Math Proficiency is 28 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Cape May County Tech High School School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 65-69 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

6. Dennis Township Primary School (Pre-Kindergarten to 2nd Grade)

Ranking in the Top 30 percent of schools in New Jersey, Dennis Township Primary Student Math Proficiency is 80-84 percent, which is significantly higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Dennis Township Primary School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 55-59 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

7. Upper Township Middle School (6th to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Upper Township Middle School Student Math Proficiency is 24 percent, which is slightly lower than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Upper Township Middle Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 65 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

8. Avalon Elementary School (5th to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Top 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Avalon Elementary Student Math Proficiency is between 30-39 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). Also, Avalon Elementary School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 50-59 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

9. Ocean City Primary School (Pre-Kindergarten to 3rd Grade)

Ranking in the Top 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Ocean City Primary Student Math Proficiency is between 50-59 percent, which is higher than the New Jersey state average (26 percent). But Ocean City Primary Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 40-44 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

Cape May County Schools With The Worst Proficiency Scores

These are the Cape May County Public Schools that received a 5 out of 10 or lower rating by Public School Review:

11. Dennis Township Elementary/Middle Schools (3rd to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Dennis Township Elementary and Middle School Student's Math Proficiency is 26 percent, which is equal to the New Jersey state average (26 percent). But Ocean City Primary Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 41% percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

10. Richard M. Teitelman Middle School (7th and 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Richard M. Teitelman Student Math Proficiency is 17 percent, which is lower than the state average (26 percent). Also, Richard M. Teitelman School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 46 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

9. Middle Township Elementary #4 (6th to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Middle Township Elementary #4 Student Math Proficiency is 14 percent, which is lower than the state average (26 percent). Also, Middle Township Elementary #4 School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 47 percent, which is equal to the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

8. Cape May City Elementary School (Pre-Kindergarten to 6th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Cape May City Elementary Student Math Proficiency is 11-19 percent, which is lower than the state average (26 percent). Also, Cape May City Elementary School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 40-49 percent, which is barely in range compared to the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

7. Maud Abrams School (3rd and 4th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Maud Abrams School Student Math Proficiency is 22 percent, which is lower than the state average (26 percent). Also, Maud Abrams School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 36 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

6. Sandman Consolidated School (5th to 6th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Sandman Consolidated Student Math Proficiency is 17 percent, which is lower than the state average (26 percent). Also, Sandman Consolidated School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 35 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

5. Middle Township High School (9th to 12th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Middle Township High School Student Math Proficiency is 17 percent, which is lower than the state average (26 percent). Also, Middle Township High School Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 30-34 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

4. Middle Township Elementary #2 (3rd to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Middle Township Elementary #2 Student Math Proficiency is 15 percent, which is lower than the state average (26 percent). Also, Middle Township Elementary #2 Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 30 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

3. Woodbine Elementary School (Pre-Kindergarten to 8th Grade)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Woodbine Elementary School Student Math Proficiency is 6-9 percent, which is lower than the state average (26 percent). Also, Woodbine Elementary Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 30-34 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

2. Wildwood Middle School (6th to 8th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Woodbine Elementary School Student Math Proficiency is 10-14 percent, which is lower than the state average (26 percent). Also, Woodbine Elementary Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 20-24 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

1. Glenwood Avenue Elementary School (Pre-Kindergarten to 5th Grades)

Ranking in the Bottom 50 percent of schools in New Jersey, Woodbine Elementary School Student Math Proficiency is 6-9 percent, which is lower than the state average (26 percent). Also, Woodbine Elementary Students' Reading/Language Proficiency is 25-29 percent, which is lower than the New Jersey state average (47 percent).

