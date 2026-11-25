The Alec Bohm era in Philadelphia has come to a close.

Bohm Heads to Kansas City After Seven Phillies Seasons

According to reports, the former No. 3 overall pick in the draft has signed as a free agent with the Royals, getting a two-year, $20 million contract, after Kansas City traded Maikel Garcia to the Mariners.

The 30-year-old hit .249/.315/.383 with 15 home runs and 88 RBI with the Phillies last season.

The Good, the Frustrating, and the Lightning-Rod Legacy

Bohm has been a lightning rod for Phillies fans during his tenure in Philadelphia. He is a career .273 hitter and has been a key RBI guy, driving in 483 runs in 874 games. One area of frustration has been the lack of power from a corner infielder, hitting just 85 home runs in seven big league seasons.

With the Phillies lacking right-handed protection for Bryce Harper in the lineup, the team kept turning to Bohm, who drove in plenty of runs but also hit into a bunch of double plays.

His infield defense, while improved over the years, was also a point of contention, especially early in his Phillies tenure.

How the Phillies Can Replace Bohm in 2027

With Bohm gone, the Phillies will now need to fill two areas: third base and a right-handed run producer in the lineup.

Aidan Miller and the In-House Route

One option is 22-year-old Aidan Miller, who missed most of 2026 with a back injury, but performed well in the Arizona Fall League. He could take over third base and hits right-handed. However, hitting him in the middle of the Phillies lineup might not be the best spot for him in 2027 if he is the Phillies' option to replace Bohm.

Free-Agent and Second-Base Shuffle Options

The Phillies could also keep Bryson Stott at third base and bring Luis Arraez back to play second base, which is how they ended the 2026 season. Two other free agent options could be Jazz Chisholm or Brandon Lowe, who could play second base with Stott remaining at third.

Keep it locked to the Sports Bash for updates on the Phillies offseason moves, and how they plan to replace Bohm.

What are your memories of Bohm, let us know in the comment section on social media.