Hey, Halloween Junkies! Here’s When Spirit Halloween Reopens in EHT, NJ
Spirit Halloween is giving fans six months’ notice of the reopening of its flagship store in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.
If you dreaded the end of spooky season last year and only just bear to suffer spring and summer until the next one arrives, Spirit Halloween’s giving you something to look forward to.
The first sign of fall in South Jersey is ALWAYS the opening of Spirit Halloween. Some may him and haw over just how long before Halloween the stores begin to welcome the faithful, but just like the stroke of midnight, we come to expect it.
When Will Spirit Halloween Reopen in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ?
2024 marks Spirit Halloween's 41st season!
Save the date! Spirit Halloween just announced the date for its highly anticipated 2024 Halloween season. The retailer will celebrate the Grand Reopening of the EHT flagship location on Thursday, August 1.
Mark your calendars for the opening day of Spirit Halloween where you can be the first to check out new decorations and costumes and enjoy haunting festivities like games, treats, themed photo ops, and more.
If you can’t wait until August, Spirit Halloween has a 'Halfway to Halloween' promotion where you can enter to win an overnight stay with a dozen of your fellow witches in the Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, Massachusetts, one of the most famous haunted houses in existence (axes not included, lol). Um, good luck to you. I’ll be passing on that, lol.
