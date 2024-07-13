Hey, Philadelphia Phillies fans! It's time to get to know the name Tyler Phillips. Not only is he our new star relief pitcher, but he's also a South Jersey native!



The 26-year-old Phillips, of Lumberton, New Jersey in Burlington County, is a life-long Phillies fan who now plays for his favorite team.

He spent his high school years in Cherry Hill as a student and standout baseball player for Bishop Eustace, Patch.com reports.

Bishop Eustace Alum Tyler Phillips Finally Gets Called Up by Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day Getty Images loading...

Drafted by the Texas Rangers back in 2015, Tyler's been playing in the minor leagues, honing his pitching skills with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Just two days before his Major League Baseball debut on Sunday, Phillips was finally called up by the Phillies.

While the Phillies may have lost Sunday's match, badly, against the Atlanta Braves, 6-0, the game was monumental for Tyler Phillips and the franchise.

Get our free mobile app

Lumberton, NJ's Own Tyler Phillips: Philadelphia Phillies New Star Relief Pitcher

Phillips struck out seven batters, more than any other relief pitcher in Phillies franchise history, breaking a 123-year-old record set by Bill Duggleby.

Talking with reporters after the game, Phillips seemed stunned by his own achievement, saying, 'Unreal. I don't know what to say. I couldn't have drawn it up any better.', according to MLB.com.

Hopefully this hometown hero can help keep the Phillies going strong the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Wanna know what's going on at the ballpark in Philly? Check out this season's themes nights below.

Complete Guide to Phillies 2024 Season Theme Nights The Philadelphia Phillies home games schedule so about so much more than just the field play. The folks at Citizens Bank Park are bringing the fun with some awesome theme nights this 2024 season. We've put together your ultimate guide! Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca